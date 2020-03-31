Mango Donates Two Million Masks to Spanish Ministry of Health

Barcelona, 31 March 2020 – The two million face masks donated by Mango to the Spanish Ministry of Health have arrived today. The face masks have arrived at Saragossa airport, from where Mango will now start to distribute them to hospitals throughout Spain, using its own logistics network. The distribution will be carried out following Ministry of Health guidelines.
With this measure, Mango aims to join the fight against COVID-19 by providing health workers with the materials they need to continue doing their invaluable work.
The company is also making its logistics capacity available to the authorities in order to help mitigate the grave social, economic and public health consequences caused by COVID-19, in the manner the authorities consider most appropriate.