Anne Klein’s Granddaughter Unites with Iconic Fashion Brand to Launch Covid-19 Relief Effort

Jesse Gre Rubinstein is better known as the founder & CEO of social media agency, Hello There Collective. But, did you know that she is also the granddaughter of Anne Klein?
And to honor her grandmother’s legacy, Jesse Gre has united with WHP Global, the owner of the Anne Klein label to provide relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.
To meet the immediate need for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), WHP Global announced on April 20th the procurement of 100,000 face masks through its supply chain, which will be distributed with Jesse to essential workers and community organizations providing relief across the United States.
“Uniting the brand Anne Klein with the founder’s family at this critical time and making a commitment to distribute 100,000 masks to those on the frontlines helping our communities, is a win/win. This is just the beginning of our planned collaboration with Anne’s granddaughter, Jesse. We’re thrilled to partner with her,” said WHP Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to play a role in supporting my grandmother’s legacy by highlighting inspiring individuals who even during this time of great uncertainty, embody the vision and strength to empower their community and uplift those around them,” added Jesse Gre Rubinstein.
Additionally, WHP has tapped Jesse and her agency to spearhead the upcoming launch of Anne Klein’s new social series, featuring notable individuals making a difference and connecting communities during this global pandemic.
Following in the footsteps of Anne Klein who inspired so many, Jesse will host a Facebook Live series featuring the heroes of today, inspiring the next generation of trailblazers, with guests from a variety of industries who are championing aid during the pandemic.
