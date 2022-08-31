On Trend Face & Body Treatments to Revitalize Your Skin and Tone Your Torso

With many of us wearing less makeup these days, we are more aware of the condition of our skin. Our skin is a barometer to our overall wellbeing, so when it looks dull, dry, sun-damaged and stressed, chances are our lifestyle and some of our daily bad habits may be partially to blame.
Traditionally, laser-based technologies have been used to resurface the skin, and in many cases, there is some downtime after these treatments. More recently, RF microneedling has emerged as a popular choice for skin treatments on the face and body.
Enter Secret™ RF from Cutera®, a fan favorite RF Microneedling treatment that offers state-of-the-art skin revitalization. This minimally invasive technology uses very fine sterilized needles to create microscopic wounds at various predetermined depths in the dermis, without affecting the epidermis or outer layer of the skin. The direct thermal heating of the dermis results in new collagen production and thickening of the dermal layer.
According to Anne M. Cummings, M.D., F.A.C.P., who has a concierge medical practice in Greenbrae, CA, “Secret RF is an extremely versatile technology. It can address scars, sun damage, stretch marks, pores, in addition to improving general signs of aging, skin quality, and texture.1”
“The innovative Secret RF fractional radio frequency microneedling system was designed to stimulate and remodel collagen from the inside out. It delivers precise, controlled energy at various depths to target your skin concerns on the face and body. With minimal to no downtime, it is my go-to treatment for targeting the areas that many of my patients are most keen to improve,” says Dr. Cummings.
Another in-demand treatment that continues to attract both women and men is non-invasive body sculpting. Cutera’s award winning truBody® treatment features two complementary 15-minute treatments to reduce an average of 24% fat2,3 and build up to 30%4 more muscle.
Recently the truSculpt® family of body-shaping products was selected by editors from NewBeauty and Glossy for their coveted awards, the Best Innovation in Body-Toning and Best Use of Technology.
According to Shelley Miller, owner of EOS Medspa in St. Louis, MO, “First we use truSculpt iD’s trusted technology to target fat in stubborn areas, such as the abdomen and flanks. Then we pair it with the truSculpt flex muscle sculpting treatment to deliver a 360-degree approach to body sculpting.”
With truBody, effective results can be achieved with just one truSculpt iD treatment and as little as four truSculpt flex treatments. Additional treatments may be required to achieve the personalized results you desire. “truBody treatments are non-invasive with no downtime, so you can return to normal activities immediately after treatment. We can target specific trouble areas or areas that need some more definition by increasing muscle mass and decreasing fat. truBody is a real confidence booster for guys and gals,” says Mrs. Miller.
Find Secret RF and truBody providers near you at www.cutera.com/find-a-provider/.
