COACH Designs Custom Looks for Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero” World Tour

Coach has collaborated with award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Nas X on a custom tour wardrobe for his first-ever headlining world tour “Long Live Montero,” which kicked off on September 6, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Created by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in collaboration with Lil Nas X, the six bespoke looks are inspired by the narrative of Lil Nas X’s metamorphosis and transformation, a story he tells through his performance.
Each look combines Lil Nas X’s expressive personal style with codes of the house’s heritage. The looks include a gilded gladiator suit patterned with Coach Signature, a reimagination of American westernwear crafted in Coach leather, and an iconic American varsity uniform transformed with crystals and bright color.
The performance also includes a custom Coach Signature horse that also nods to one of the house’s first-ever codes, the Horse and Carriage, crafted of leather.
“Long Live Montero” is the origin story of Lil Nas X —from his beginnings to the fully realized version of himself —a story we hope inspires others. The acts within the performance show Montero at different stages of life and self-discovery, from birth, to childhood, to his emergence as an artist, to the full expression of who he is today.
“The looks we created for Lil Nas X explore playful tensions between past, present and future,” said Vevers. “They reference our American heritage through the lens of Lil Nas X’s playful, expressive vision—combining the timelessness of Coach craft with futuristic elements.”
“It was a really fun and inspiring experience working with Stuart and the Coach team to create the looks for my first world tour,” said Lil Nas X. “They truly captured my vision, and everything ties together in the show perfectly. I can’t wait for everyone to see them.”
The “Long Live Montero” tour will take place from September through November 2022 in various cities across the United States and Europe, and it also includes a just-added show in January 2023 in Australia.
Photos by Aaron Idelson, courtesy of COACH
