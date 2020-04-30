DJ Andrew Armstrong, Sophie Auster and Basia Bulat Live in Instagram

Barcelona, 30 April 2020 – The Mango Home Sessions concert series continues its programming with the participation of the international musicians DJ Andrew Armstrong (Monarchy), Sophie Auster and Basia Bulat.
A month ago, Mango created this intimate format in which new and established talents were commissioned by the brand’s main social networking site to express the musical creativity that characterizes them. Since its launch, the brand has broadcast various musical events, featuring artists such as Marta Knight, Carla and Yawners and sessions by DJ Pascal Moscheny.
DJ Andrew Armstrong is the next artist to sign up to this cultural offering, on Saturday 2 May. The member of the London techno-pop duo Monarchy is famous for his compositions and collaborations with artists such as Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Jamiroquai and Dita Von Teese, among others. He is a regular at international festivals such as Coachella and on catwalks.
The magical voice of the Canadian singer-songwriter Basia Bulat has received praise from the folk scene since she launched her career in 2005. Her contemporary sound has resulted in her being nominated on several occasions for the Polaris Music Prize as Best Artist of the Year and signing to the highly-regarded Rough Trade Records. Her work has been produced by members of top bands such as My Morning Jacket and Arcade Fire and she has shared the stage with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National and Sufjan Stevens. She will appear on the Home Sessions on 9 May.
The creativity and talent of the artist Sophie Auster will also be present in this series of musical events on 16 May. The New Yorker, who has previously collaborated with Mango, recorded her first record at the age of 16 and since then she has continued to travel round the globe, appearing in numerous fashion publications and on the front cover of magazines such as Rolling Stone.
The work and style of Sophie Auster is somewhere within the genres of folk and blues and critics have described her voice as implacable and sensual. She is currently working on a new album and throughout the COVID-19 crisis, she has participated in social events for groups such as “Musicians On Call”.
Once again, Mango is protecting the brand’s cultural connection with its community through an initiative like Home Sessions. Its connection with art, music and other artistic disciplines has existed since it was founded, through projects such as the sponsoring of the Primavera Sound music festival, or its presence at the 2019 Met Gala, alongside its ambassador Sofía Sánchez de Betak, in support of the New York Metropolitan Museum.
In January of this year, Mango exhibited its private art collection to the general public as part of ARCO, Madrid’s contemporary art fair. Its most recent projects include The Mango List, a selection of proposals that support culture and style, which can be accessed via the brand’s official Instagram page.