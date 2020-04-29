From Fashion With Love: 800 Nurses Receive Bag Of Gratitude & Appreciation

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 28: Gift bags are given to nurses temporarily housed in The New Yorker Hotel during the launch of FROM FASHION WITH LOVE (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for From Fashion With Love)
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020: A wonderful act of gratitude for the 800 nurses in temporary residence at The New Yorker Hotel who left their families to come to NYC for the COVID-19 response. Bags of gratitude and appreciation were distributed to the nurses FROM FASHION WITH LOVE.
“We wanted to provide nurses who have temporary residences in NYC hotels with gift bags of clean, fresh, comfortable clothing and/or footwear that they can get into after a gut-wrenching day or night in the hospital. Let them leave their hospital shoes in the hall, pull on a pair of fresh clean socks, a new pair of sweatpants, a comfy T-shirt, and so on…” said Elyse N. Kroll, the event’s founder and organizer.
“The world is watching our HEROES. Every day, we witness nurses who step up to take care of the sickest, regardless of personal risk. They worry about their patients, not themselves. Yet they put themselves out there continuously hoping to rescue those attacked by the world’s silent predator,” Kroll continued.
It was earlier this April when founder and former CEO of ENK International, Elyse N. Kroll announced the
formation of a not-for-profit effort, entitled FROM FASHION, WITH LOVE (“FFWL”) that will offer gift bags to nurses temporarily housed in hotels across the country. As of this writing there are approximately 2500 nurses in temporary residences in New York City as of now.
From Fashion With Love Participating Brands to date:
|Birkenstock
Blonde Boutique
Century 21 Stores
Crislu
EGEN
Erika Harvey
Faherty Brand
Fossil Group
Gottex
GreenGodsGrow
HadleyPolett
Joe’s
|Juniper Boutique
Marilyn Schiff
Michael Stars
Mills Supply
Moussy Vintage
Rebecca Minkoff
Rhone
Richard Dayhoff
Sam Edelman
Seven For All Mankind
Splendid
Stella & Ruby
|Stone Rose
SurfSide Supply
Susan & Co.
The Rose Garden
Timeless Skin Care
treStiQue
Tru Grace
Trust Your Journey
We Dream In Color
Zenzee
From Fashion With Love Participating Partners to date:
|Access New York Metro
Atelier Creative Services, Inc
Aura
Backbone
CMMN THRD
|COC+CO
From Fashion With Love
NuOrder
Rev Up
The New Yorker, a Wyndam Hotel
Photos by Getty Images, courtesy
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 28: Gift bags are given to nurses temporarily housed in The New Yorker Hotel during the launch of FROM FASHION WITH LOVE on April 28, 2020 in New York City. Approximately 2500 nurses are staying in temporary residences across the 5 Boroughs of New York while they help provide care during the coronavirus crisis. FROM FASHION WITH LOVE is providing nurses with gift bags featuring products from over 40 brands including footwear, athleisure, clothing, pajamas, lingerie, accessories and beauty products. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for From Fashion With Love) (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for From Fashion With Love)
