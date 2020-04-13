Mango Ambassador Sofía Sanchez de Betak Holds Charity Auction to Benefit Fight Against Covid-19

Mango Collaborates with Sofía Sanchez De Betak In The Charity Auction Of The Dress She Wore At The Last Edition Of The Met Gala
The Mango ambassador Sofia Sanchez de Betak, through her Chufy brand, has organized a charitable campaign to support Médicins Sans Frontières in its fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic and other humanitarian missions that have been exacerbated due to the expansion of the virus.
On 15 April 2020 the auction of the original Mango dress she wore at the last edition of the MET Gala will commence on the www.32auctions.com/ALITTLESOMETHING platform. For the most important fashion event of the year, Mango designed an exclusive dress which reflected the extravagant concept the occasion required, while celebrating Mango’s identity as a brand.
In addition to this unique garment, donated by Mango, other close friends and partners of Sofia Sanchez de Betak, including André Saraiva, Leandra Medine, Ezra Petronio and Andrés Velencoso, have contributed limited edition designs, experiences and works, which will also be auctioned.
All proceeds from this auction will be donated to the international organization Médicins Sans Frontières. The auction will close on 19 April.
The total list of the auction partners: www.32auctions.com/ALITTLESOMETHING
Photos courtesy of Mango
