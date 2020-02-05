Parisian Chic Encore: A Style Guide is a Fashionista Bible

If you are attending the womenswear Fall 2020 fashion season, then “Parisian Chic Encore: A Style Guide” by Ines de la Fressange and Sophie Gachet should be in your carry-on. If you are a fashionista, then you better get to your favorite bookstore or log on to Amazon.com and order one because this book is a fashionista must-have.
Now, just in case you just have a peripheral interest in fashion, your inner fashionista will beg you to get a hold of “Parisian Chic Encore: A Style Guide” because this is the new fashion bible!
Divided into four sections, “Parisian Chic Encore: A Style Guide” teaches you how to Dress Like a Parisienne in the first 120 pages. Then, Ines de la Fressange and Sophie Gachet let you in the secret of how to be a Paris native with Parisienne Right Down to The Fingertips.
Then, the authors welcome you to The Parisian Home, giving tips on how to organize your closet which is reminiscent of Marie Kondo but with a very French twist.
And finally, part 4 – Only in Paris, Ines and Sophie share with you little known gems in the City of Light that only locals will know.
With over 300 color photos and illustrations, “Parisian Chic Encore: A Style Guide” lives up to its name of being a Style Guide. With a ribbon marker, you always know which was the last page you were reading.
One great thing about the book is that you do not need to read it all at once. Even if you have only 3 minutes or less, you can read a section and learn something. In fact, I suggest that you consume it that way. Lots of tips and tricks that only a professional model and a veteran fashion editor would know.
-
Style Guide
Parisian Chic Encore
With over 300 color photos and illustrations, “Parisian Chic Encore” lives up to its name of being a Style Guide. With a ribbon marker, you always know which was the last page you were reading.
Parisian Chic Encore: A Style Guide
By Ines de La Fressange, Sophie Gachet
Flexi-bound with ribbon marker/ 6” x 9.25”/ 242 pages / 300 color illustrations
$29.95 U.S. / $34.00 Canadian
ISBN: 978-2-080-20412-7/ Flammarion
Release date: December 2019
Photos by ©Benoît Peverelli f
Illustrations by Ines de la Fressange
In this extensively updated and augmented new edition of the New York Times best-selling Parisian Chic, Ines de la Fressange, the iconic Parisienne, and Sophie Gachet, Paris’s fashion authority, share their personal style and beauty tips—gleaned from decades in the fashion industry—with humor and verve.
This ultrachic volume with ribbon page marker includes new photography featuring Ines in her signature looks, easy-to-recreate advice, and extensive addresses—in Paris and online—to source all you need for chic Parisian fashion, beauty, and interiors.
From killer outfits to Parisian wardrobe essentials, or from Ines’s 10-minute beauty routine to her countdown to a perfect Parisian dinner party, this elegant volume is replete with inspiration à la Parisienne and is a must-have for any woman who wants to infuse her own style with the essence of Parisian chic.
No Responses Yet