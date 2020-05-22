Bluemercury Launching Contactless Curbside Pick-Up

Bluemercury, the neighborhood beauty retailer, announces plans to re-open with the introduction of Contactless Curbside Pick-Me-Up!
Bluemercury, the Washington-D.C-based beauty retailer, has announced plans to re-open with the introduction of ‘Contactless Curbside Pick-Me-Up’. The retailer opened select locations for curbside pickup only on Tuesday, May 12th, with the goal to expand this service to over 100 locations by the end of the month. Bluemercury Stores participating in Contactless Curbside Pick-Me-Up will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 6pm.
While the retailer has been closed since March 18th, the brand known for their friendly, honest, expert advice has been busy showcasing their beauty expertise online through a series of digital-first initiatives.
Consumers have been able to book virtual consultations with Bluemercury beauty experts, along with attending their complimentary Beauty Masterclasses, which gives clients the unique experience of interacting one-on-one with leading brand founders such as Trish McEvoy, Francois Costas, and more. The brand sees these online initiatives continuing, as consumers are still looking for a personalized approach to shopping for beauty.
In early tests of their curbside program, Bluemercury has been able to successfully pivot the instore shopping experience into a contactless service, by relying on their beauty experts’ deep product knowledge and expertise, when assisting clients over the phone.
To reassure their loyal clients of hygiene and safety standards when leveraging the curbside service, the retailer has introduced a series of extra measures for Contactless Curbside Pick-Me-Up on top of the strict standards that have always been in place:
Associate Wellness: All Bluemercury associates will receive a wellness and safety training to ensure associates are informed of how to take a daily wellness assessment, in addition to taking their temperature each day before entering the store.
Face Shields & Masks: Each associate is provided their own company-approved face shield and mask. During Contactless Curbside Pickup, associates are required to wear a face shield and/or mask when leaving the store for a client drop-off, during deliveries, and when processing orders.
Gloves: Associates are required to wear gloves when delivering curbside pickup orders, processing orders, and cleaning.
Extra Cleanings: Each store will undergo extra cleaning and is disinfected throughout the day.
How Bluemercury Contactless Curbside Pickup Works:
- Call the available store to place your curbside pickup order with a Beauty Expert
- Drive to the store, park near the entrance and call to confirm your arrival
- Have your ID ready to verify your order through your closed car window
- A Beauty Expert will deliver your order to your car, placing it in the trunk or through a rear window
- Enjoy your beauty pick-me-up!
See below to discover the top current curbside pick-up purchases:
- M-61 PowerGlow Peel Pads
- M-61 Hydraboost Gradual Tan Body Butter
- Lune+Aster CC Cream SPF 50
- LAFCO Bluemercury SPA Candle
- Molton Brown Black Peppercorn Hand Lotion
- Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50
- Lune+Aster RealGlow Undereye Brightener
- NuFace Trinity Facial Trainer Kit
- HUM Nutrition Daily Cleanse
- This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
- Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
No Responses Yet