Mango Donates Over 360,000 Euros To The Who Covid-19 Fund

Since early May, Mango has strengthened its commitment in the fight against coronavirus and is the first Spanish company to collaborate with the World Health Organization. The agreement contains Mango’s commitment to donate 1% of the turnover obtained in its physical stores in a total of 26 countries, the majority in European countries, as well as in Turkey, Russia and the United States.
The initiative has been implemented in each country according to the date on which they were able to reopen their stores and has managed to raise 360,000 euros.
This sum will be donated to the “COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund”, a solidarity project which allows individuals, corporations, foundations and other organizations throughout the world to directly support the work of the WHO to help countries prevent, detect and respond to this pandemic.
Among other projects, Mango’s contribution has been spent on the purchase and distribution of essential medical supplies for 135 countries, on supporting vulnerable countries through health and prevention measures and on researching vaccines.
Mango now has now reopened close to 2,000 stores, representing virtually its entire network of stores (94%).
Since the start of the pandemic, Mango has directly supported the fight against coronavirus through various initiatives. In late March, the company donated two million face masks to hospitals throughout Spain via the Spanish Ministry of Health. The brand also made its distribution logistics and production capacity available to the authorities by manufacturing 13,000 surgical gowns for Spanish healthcare workers.