Missoni Eyewear Spring/ Summer 2020: A Tribute to the Missoni Woman

For Spring/Summer 2020, the Missoni Eyewear Collection pays tribute to the Missoni woman, her timeless elegance embodied in the new eyewear collection that echoes a 1970s-inspired feeling.
Designed, produced and distributed in partnership with Safilo, the new eyewear collection also pays homage to Missoni’s signature knitted graphic patterns.
Missoni’s distinctive ZIG-ZAG pattern is incorporated in the frames or stylized into the graphic textures of the lenses, in the interpretation of the shapes or as a block of exclusive acetate on the temple-tips.
Oversize squared or rounded shapes, proposed as modern reinterpretations of the frames from the Maison’s archives dominate the collection. Innovative technologies and graphic designs define the utmost lightness of the architectures, highlighted by unique color combinations, in a balanced mix of transparencies in the materials and refined colored textures.
The essence of Missoni – embodied in the premium quality of the materials, in the distinctive color combinations and in the modern reinterpretation of iconic textures – comes to life in sunglasses and optical frames, and is enriched by sophisticated designs and superior craftsmanship, reflecting the pure and subtle femininity of the brand.
