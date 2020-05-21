Restarting safely. The Armani Group’s measures and new initiatives

Milan, May 21st, 2020 — The Armani Group, with its continuing focus on guaranteeing maximum safety for its employees and customers and in full compliance with regulations laid down by the authorities, announces new initiatives and measures to be implemented in ‘Phase 2’, on the occasion of the reopening of the stores, planned for tomorrow 18 May.
Honouring the healthcare workers
From Monday 18 May, the image of the doctor with wings holding Italy in her arms which has come to symbolise the fight against Coronavirus will be the new subject of the mural in Via Broletto in Milan. Giorgio Armani’s words of encouragement are to appear next to Franco Rivolli’s drawing, in this sensitive recovery phase, “To restart safely we still need her”.
After the letter published in Italian dailies in which Giorgio Armani wanted to thank all the health workers for their strenuous work in the first weeks of the crisis, the designer once again focuses on the commitment of those who, still in the front line, are taking care of people, calling on Italians not to let their guard down. The image is also to be published on the Group’s social media networks.
Starting from 15 May, Giorgio Armani has decided to change into blue the illumination of the Armani Ginza Tower façade decorated with a bamboo motif. In Japan the colour is used to express gratitude to the people working in the medical industry for their great works fighting against the Coronavirus.
Support continues for those who need it most, along with the production of disposable medical overalls
On the occasion of the reopening of the directly owned Giorgio Armani stores worldwide (such as Milan, Paris, Munich, Beijing, Hong Kong and Sydney), in compliance with the procedures established locally, the Armani Group announces that 10% of the proceeds from sales of the spring/summer 2020 collections will be donated to charities operating in their respective cities.
In the United States, all Giorgio Armani boutiques will also donate 10% of sales to local charities upon reopening. Stores which have already fully reopened for business include Miami Design District, Bal Harbour, and Houston.
Production of disposable medical overalls also continues and is to be transferred from factories owned in Trento, Carrè, Matelica and Settimo Torinese —that have restarted work for the Group’s fashion collections— to those of sub-suppliers in Italy and other countries, all under the direct responsibility and supervision of G.A. Operations.
Safety measures in stores
The reopening of the directly owned stores in Italy and around the world will be in line with the highest standards and with the regulatory provisions of each country, in order to ensure maximum protection of the health and safety of the public and of its workforce. Application of a strict protocol and duly trained staff will ensure that the shopping experience is personalised and fulfilling.
‘Book an appointment’ service for the Group’s points of sale
To ensure maximum customer care and easier access to the points of sale, the Book an appointment service will allow customers to book an appointment directly online. By connecting to the armani.com site, they will be able to select a date and time at the nearest point of sale. The service is active worldwide from Friday 15 May for Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani stores, and from 3 June for A|X Armani Exchange stores.
Catering: delivery services
The Emporio Armani Caffè e Ristorante and Nobu Milano will continue to guarantee their customers special menus for the delivery service, until the upcoming reopening.
As of Friday 15 May, Emporio Armani Caffè e Ristorante extends the offering with takeaway and home delivery options, including breakfasts and light lunches. Additionally, Armani 5th Avenue New York, is also offering both delivery and pickup service for clients.
No Responses Yet