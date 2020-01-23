News, Fashion January 23, 2020
Storewide: 15% Off at Bluemercury on Jan 24 to 26 Only

bluemercury

This Weekend Only: 15% Off at Bluemercury stores nationwide. As part of their ongoing client appreciation events, Bluemercury announced that they will be offering 15% off any purchase of $150 or more on January 24 – 26, 2020.

Below are some of their latest and best-selling launches, perfect to incorporate into your winter beauty routine.

Click here to find the nearest Bluemercury store near you.

Skincare & Bodycare Favorites
  • M-61 // PowerGlow Peel
  • Dr. Barbara Sturm // Face Cream Rich
  • Augustinus Bader // The Body Cream
  • Necessaire // Body Wash
Hair Favorites
  • Oribe // best-selling Dry Texturizing Spray
  • Virtue // NEW Healing Oil
  • T3 // Heat Tools
Fragrance & Home Favorites
  • Diptyque // Candles + Fragrance
  • NEST // Home Fragrance
  • Tocca // Home & fragrance
Makeup Favorites
  • Lune+Aster // NEW Daylight Face & Eye Palette
  • best-selling Hourglass // Veil Mineral Primer
  • Kosas // Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm
  • Chantecaille // best-selling Lipstick

