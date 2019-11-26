Your 2019 Guide to Climate-Friendly Holiday Gifting

Each year, many people count down the days to the holiday season and save their money for festive decorations and gift giving. In fact, the average American will spend over $1,000 on holiday gifts, according to the National Retail Federation.
But before you start checking gifts off your list, consider how you can do even more this year. A gift that is ENERGY STAR certified not only has the latest features and styles, but also saves energy and prevents climate change. It’s a gift that does a world of good for your loved ones and the planet.
Cutting-edge electronics
Many of the latest models of your favorite gadgets have earned the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR label, meaning they are independently certified to save energy and money and protect the environment. You can find TVs, laptops, tablets, speakers, soundbars and more with this certification — something for everyone on your list.
Advanced appliances
Appliances might not be the most flashy or exciting gifts around, but if they are ENERGY STAR certified, they’re gifts that keep on giving. Certified appliances use less energy and water, saving money on utility bills with every use. Treat your loved ones with the convenience of a new refrigerator, washer, dryer or dishwasher.
Smart thermostat
As temperatures drop, your heating bill is on the rise. For the average American household, almost half of the annual energy bill goes to heating and cooling – more than $900 a year.
If you’re concerned about your energy usage this winter, a smart thermostat can help you stay warm without breaking the bank. And those energy savings add up to a healthier climate. If everyone used an ENERGY STAR certified smart thermostat, savings would grow to 56 trillion BTUs of energy and $740 million per year, offsetting 13 billion pounds of annual greenhouse gas emissions.
Modern lighting
Candy and socks are common stocking stuffers, but how about something unique this year? Give your friends and family something they really need. ENERGY STAR certified LED light bulbs last over 13 years with typical use and save nearly $55 in electricity costs in that time. LED light bulbs are available in warm to cool white light, so your gift can help set the mood in any room. You can also find the latest styles of light fixtures that come with LED light sources integrated right into their design that use up to 90 percent less energy.
Beyond the gifts you give, here are other ideas for doing a world of good this holiday season.
Creative wrapping paper
Materials used to make gift wrapping paper are often not accepted for recycling, especially if it’s dyed, laminated or contains non-paper additives like glitter or plastics. Get creative when wrapping presents this year with old fabric, maps, sheet music, magazines or newspapers. You can even use baking pans or festive reusable tins.
Do-good donation
What do you get that friend or family member who has everything? That’s easy.
Donate to a charity or service organization that they support in their name. For example, donate to a local organization that promotes environmental research or conservation. Your gift could also include a promise to volunteer with an organization.
Follow this guide to green-up your holiday gifting. For more climate-friendly holiday gift ideas, visit energystar.gov/holiday.